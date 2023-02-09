Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8) and the Northeastern Huskies (10-11) clashing at Cabot Center (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-59 victory for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Seawolves are coming off of a 66-65 loss to Drexel in their most recent game on Sunday.
Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 65, Northeastern 59
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- On January 29 against the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Seawolves notched their best win of the season, an 83-66 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Stony Brook is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-51 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 10
- 70-56 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 22
- 80-76 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 26
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 218) on November 23
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 24
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game, 113th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 241st in college basketball.
- Stony Brook scores more in conference action (72.2 points per game) than overall (68.8).
- The Seawolves average 74.1 points per game at home, and 60.0 away.
- Stony Brook is giving up fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (69.3).
- While the Seawolves are putting up 68.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 72.2 a contest.
