Thursday's contest features the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8) and the Northeastern Huskies (10-11) clashing at Cabot Center (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-59 victory for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Seawolves are coming off of a 66-65 loss to Drexel in their most recent game on Sunday.

Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts

Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 65, Northeastern 59

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

On January 29 against the Towson Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings, the Seawolves notched their best win of the season, an 83-66 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Stony Brook is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

69-51 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on November 10

70-56 on the road over Elon (No. 170) on January 22

80-76 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 26

86-72 over High Point (No. 218) on November 23

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 24

Stony Brook Performance Insights