The Northeastern Huskies (10-11) go up against the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in CAA play.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

  • The Seawolves' 68.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 62.5 the Huskies allow.
  • Stony Brook has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.
  • Stony Brook is 13-3 when it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • The Huskies score 63.2 points per game, just three fewer points than the 66.2 the Seawolves allow.
  • Northeastern has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Northeastern is 9-8 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/26/2023 Charleston (SC) W 80-76 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/29/2023 Towson W 83-66 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/5/2023 Drexel L 66-65 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/9/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center
2/12/2023 Hofstra - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/17/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.