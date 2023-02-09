Syracuse vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-6) and Syracuse Orange (15-9) matching up at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 78-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Orange took care of business in their most recent matchup 79-72 against Boston College on Sunday.
Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Syracuse vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- The Orange captured their best win of the season on January 12 by registering an 83-73 victory over the Boston College Eagles, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Orange are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Orange are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5
- 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18
- 65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25
- 79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7
- 89-71 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange's +169 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.5 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (265th in college basketball).
- With 71.1 points per game in ACC action, Syracuse is putting up 3.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.5 PPG).
- The Orange are scoring 77.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 69.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Syracuse has been better in home games this year, surrendering 63.1 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.
- The Orange have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 72.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.9 points fewer than the 74.5 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.