The North Carolina Tar Heels' (17-6) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels score an average of 72 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
  • North Carolina has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • The Orange score 74.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allow.
  • Syracuse has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 59.8 points.
  • Syracuse's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 72 points.
  • This year the Orange are shooting 35.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Tar Heels give up.
  • The Tar Heels' 42.2 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Orange have conceded.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Louisville L 79-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/2/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 78-64 Cassell Coliseum
2/5/2023 Boston College W 79-72 JMA Wireless Dome
2/9/2023 North Carolina - JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.