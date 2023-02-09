How to Watch the Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels' (17-6) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Syracuse vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels score an average of 72 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow to opponents.
- North Carolina is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
- North Carolina has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
- The Orange score 74.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allow.
- Syracuse has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 59.8 points.
- Syracuse's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 72 points.
- This year the Orange are shooting 35.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels' 42.2 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Orange have conceded.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Louisville
|L 79-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/2/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 78-64
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/5/2023
|Boston College
|W 79-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/9/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.