Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Wagner Seahawks (11-9) and Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-14) going head to head at Spiro Sports Center has a projected final score of 62-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wagner, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Seahawks are coming off of a 67-50 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in their last game on Saturday.
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 62, Saint Francis (BKN) 60
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks beat the Manhattan Lady Jaspers in a 63-60 win on November 7. It was their signature win of the season.
- Wagner has nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-50 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 1
- 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on December 17
- 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on November 26
- 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on November 16
- 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 16
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 63.3 points per game to rank 211th in college basketball and are allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.
- With 65.0 points per game in NEC tilts, Wagner is scoring 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.3 PPG).
- The Seahawks average 66.3 points per game in home games, compared to 60.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Wagner is giving up 62.9 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 66.4.
- The Seahawks' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 63.6 points per contest compared to the 63.3 they've averaged this season.
