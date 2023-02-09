Thursday's contest between the Wagner Seahawks (11-9) and Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-14) going head to head at Spiro Sports Center has a projected final score of 62-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wagner, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 67-50 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in their last game on Saturday.

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Wagner vs. Saint Francis (BKN) Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 62, Saint Francis (BKN) 60

Wagner Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks beat the Manhattan Lady Jaspers in a 63-60 win on November 7. It was their signature win of the season.

Wagner has nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 1

68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on December 17

76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 291) on November 26

72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on November 16

69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 16

Wagner Performance Insights