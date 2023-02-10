How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - February 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAC rivals meet when the Buffalo Bulls (12-12, 6-5 MAC) welcome in the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC) at Alumni Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, February 10, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- In games Buffalo shoots higher than 39.5% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.
- The Bulls are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 160th.
- The Bulls score 80.2 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Flashes allow.
- Buffalo is 12-7 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison
- Buffalo is scoring 86.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 76.5 points per contest.
- The Bulls cede 75 points per game in home games this year, compared to 82.8 away from home.
- In home games, Buffalo is making 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than on the road (6.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (32.3%).
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|Akron
|L 81-64
|Alumni Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 85-76
|University Arena
|2/7/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 102-97
|Alumni Arena
|2/10/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Alumni Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|2/18/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.