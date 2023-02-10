Top Iona Players to Watch vs. Canisius - February 10
Friday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-17, 3-10 MAAC) and the Iona Gaels (16-7, 9-3 MAAC) at Koessler Athletic Center features the Golden Griffins' Jacco Fritz and the Gaels' Nelly Junior Joseph as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN3.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Iona vs. Canisius
- Game Day: Friday, February 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Koessler Athletic Center
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN3 | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iona's Last Game
Iona won its most recent game versus the Fairfield, 70-61, on Sunday. Joseph was its top scorer with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nelly Junior Joseph
|18
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Daniss Jenkins
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|13
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
Iona Players to Watch
Joseph is posting team highs in points (15.6 per game) and rebounds (9.4). And he is contributing 1.2 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.
The Gaels receive 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr..
The Gaels get 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Berrick JeanLouis.
The Gaels receive 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Osborn Shema.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nelly Junior Joseph
|15.8
|12.0
|1.4
|1.1
|1.4
|0.0
|Daniss Jenkins
|14.5
|5.0
|4.6
|1.2
|0.6
|1.1
|Berrick JeanLouis
|8.5
|4.7
|2.1
|1.0
|1.2
|0.4
|Walter Clayton Jr.
|10.2
|2.8
|1.6
|1.4
|0.3
|1.4
|Osborn Shema
|6.1
|4.0
|1.4
|0.7
|1.9
|0.7
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.