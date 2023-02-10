The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) host the Siena Saints (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) at Knott Arena on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3. There is no line set for the matchup.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Saints Betting Records & Stats

The Saints have hit the over in 11 of their 19 games with a set total (57.9%).

So far this year, Siena has put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread.

Mount St. Mary's (7-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 38.9% of the time, 13.7% less often than Siena (10-9-0) this year.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 62.2 131.3 65.7 131.6 131.3 Siena 69.1 131.3 65.9 131.6 134.9

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

Siena has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Saints have hit the over three times.

Siena has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season in conference games.

The Saints score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 65.7 the Mountaineers allow.

Siena is 9-4 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scores more than 65.7 points.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Siena Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 7-11-0 7-11-0 Siena 10-9-0 11-8-0

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits

Mount St. Mary's Siena 3-7 Home Record 7-3 4-9 Away Record 6-5 2-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 58.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.5 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 1-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

