Albany vs. Binghamton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Albany Great Danes (16-10) and Binghamton Bearcats (13-11) matching up at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 62-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Albany, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Great Danes took care of business in their most recent game 56-36 against Bryant on Wednesday.
Albany vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Albany vs. Binghamton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 62, Binghamton 48
Albany Schedule Analysis
- The Great Danes beat the No. 190-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 60-46, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Albany has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on January 14
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 13
- 57-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on February 1
- 62-38 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 7
- 64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 298) on January 18
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 58.2 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball and are allowing 54.8 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.
- Albany's offense has been more productive in America East games this season, posting 60.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.2 PPG.
- On offense, the Great Danes put up 59.1 points per game at home, compared to 59.7 points per game away from home.
- At home, Albany is surrendering 5.0 fewer points per game (51.7) than on the road (56.7).
- On offense, the Great Danes have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 59.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 58.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.
