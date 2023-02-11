Saturday's game between the Albany Great Danes (16-10) and Binghamton Bearcats (13-11) matching up at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 62-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Albany, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Great Danes took care of business in their most recent game 56-36 against Bryant on Wednesday.

Albany vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Albany vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 62, Binghamton 48

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes beat the No. 190-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 60-46, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Albany has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

73-54 at home over NJIT (No. 282) on January 14

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 283) on November 13

57-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on February 1

62-38 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 7

64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 298) on January 18

Albany Performance Insights