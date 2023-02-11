The Navy Midshipmen (14-11, 7-6 Patriot) and the Army Black Knights (14-12, 8-5 Patriot) hit the court at Navy Alumni Hall on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no line set.

Army vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Black Knights Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 11 of the Black Knights' 20 games with a set total.

Army's ATS record is 10-10-0 this season.

Both Navy and Army have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in an 11-11-0 ATS record for the Midshipmen and a 10-10-0 record for the Black Knights.

Army vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Navy 70.4 144.6 66.9 136.8 134.1 Army 74.2 144.6 69.9 136.8 141.9

Additional Army Insights & Trends

Army has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Black Knights' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Army has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year in conference play.

The Black Knights' 74.2 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 66.9 the Midshipmen give up to opponents.

Army has put together an 8-9 ATS record and an 11-8 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Navy vs. Army Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Navy 11-11-0 17-5-0 Army 10-10-0 11-9-0

Army vs. Navy Home/Away Splits

Navy Army 7-4 Home Record 8-4 7-7 Away Record 6-5 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

