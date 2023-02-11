The Army Black Knights (9-13) will look to extend a four-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Navy Midshipmen (1-22) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall, airing at 11:00 AM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Army Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Army vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

The Black Knights average 8.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Midshipmen allow their opponents to score (70).

When Army allows fewer than 52.3 points, it is 2-0.

When it scores more than 70 points, Army is 6-0.

The 52.3 points per game the Midshipmen record are 13.1 fewer points than the Black Knights allow (65.4).

Navy has a 0-2 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Navy is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.

This year the Midshipmen are shooting 39% from the field, the same percentage as the Black Knights give up.

