Saturday's game features the Albany Great Danes (16-10) and the Binghamton Bearcats (13-11) matching up at SEFCU Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 62-48 victory for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Bearcats earned a 75-53 win over New Hampshire.

Binghamton vs. Albany Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Binghamton vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 62, Binghamton 48

Binghamton Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats notched their best win of the season on December 3, when they grabbed a 77-72 victory over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

Binghamton has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (10), but also has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (nine).

Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins

76-61 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 10

77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 14

54-51 at home over Navy (No. 306) on December 7

75-53 at home over New Hampshire (No. 322) on February 8

59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 322) on January 4

Binghamton Performance Insights