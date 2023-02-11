Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Buffalo Bulls (9-11) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-18) squaring off at McGuirk Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-57 win for heavily favored Buffalo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bulls' most recent game was a 91-73 loss to Toledo on Wednesday.
Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 79, Central Michigan 57
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' best win this season came against the Bucknell Bison, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 58-51 win at home on December 20.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 11
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on February 1
- 58-49 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 29
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 7
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on January 14
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls put up 63.3 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (197th in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.
- Buffalo has averaged 2.1 more points in MAC games (65.4) than overall (63.3).
- The Bulls average 64.7 points per game at home, and 62.1 away.
- In 2022-23 Buffalo is giving up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (63.6) than away (65.7).
- The Bulls are scoring 65.6 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 63.3.
