Saturday's game features the Marist Red Foxes (10-12) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16) matching up at McCann Arena (on February 11) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-56 victory for Marist.

The Golden Griffins' last game on Thursday ended in a 73-36 loss to Quinnipiac.

Canisius vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Canisius vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 63, Canisius 56

Canisius Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Golden Griffins defeated the Buffalo Bulls (No. 57 in our computer rankings) by a score of 57-55.

Canisius has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 7

79-74 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 5

74-67 at home over Rider (No. 294) on December 17

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 302) on December 19

64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 327) on November 22

Canisius Performance Insights