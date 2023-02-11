Columbia vs. Yale Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (18-4) against the Yale Bulldogs (11-11) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lions are coming off of a 74-56 loss to Princeton in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Columbia vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Columbia vs. Yale Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 66, Yale 57
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- When the Lions beat the Princeton Tigers, the No. 20 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 58-55 on January 6, it was their season's best win.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.
- Columbia has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 27
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on December 10
- 83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 78) on November 17
- 64-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 86) on November 10
- 84-68 on the road over Stony Brook (No. 111) on December 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 80.2 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 63.4 per outing to rank 154th in college basketball) and have a +370 scoring differential overall.
- With 77.3 points per game in Ivy League tilts, Columbia is scoring 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.2 PPG).
- The Lions post 80.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 79.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Columbia is allowing 7.6 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (66.9).
- The Lions' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 77.7 points a contest compared to the 80.2 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.