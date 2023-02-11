The Monmouth Hawks (5-20, 4-8 CAA) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Hofstra Pride (18-8, 11-2 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023 as 12-point underdogs. The Pride have won six games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 137 points.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -12 137

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games this season, Hofstra and its opponents have scored more than 137 combined points.

Hofstra has an average total of 141.8 in its outings this year, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pride's ATS record is 16-10-0 this season.

This season, Hofstra has been favored 13 times and won 12, or 92.3%, of those games.

Hofstra has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -909.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90.1% chance of a victory for Hofstra.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137 % of Games Over 137 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 17 65.4% 73.9 132.9 67.9 142.7 143.9 Monmouth 10 40% 59 132.9 74.8 142.7 136.4

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

Hofstra is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Pride have gone over the total four times.

The Pride have put together an 11-2-0 ATS record in conference games so far this year.

The 73.9 points per game the Pride record are the same as the Hawks allow.

Hofstra has an 11-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 16-10-0 2-2 13-13-0 Monmouth 10-15-0 3-10 11-14-0

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits

Hofstra Monmouth 8-1 Home Record 2-8 8-5 Away Record 3-12 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 58.3 72.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.5 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

