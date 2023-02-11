LIU vs. Wagner Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Wagner Seahawks (11-10) against the Long Island Sharks (3-20) at Steinberg Wellness Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-58 in favor of Wagner. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Sharks lost their last outing 69-53 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.
LIU vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
LIU vs. Wagner Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 60, LIU 58
LIU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Ohio Bobcats on November 7, the Sharks captured their best win of the season, a 74-67 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Sharks are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, LIU is 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.
LIU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 28
- 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on November 12
LIU Performance Insights
- The Sharks' -305 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.1 points per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (281st in college basketball).
- In conference action, LIU scores fewer points per game (53.5) than its overall average (55.1).
- At home, the Sharks are posting 6.1 fewer points per game (51.4) than they are on the road (57.5).
- At home, LIU is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (69.1).
- The Sharks have been racking up 53.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 55.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
