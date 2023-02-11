Saturday's contest that pits the Wagner Seahawks (11-10) against the Long Island Sharks (3-20) at Steinberg Wellness Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-58 in favor of Wagner. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Sharks lost their last outing 69-53 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.

LIU vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

LIU vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 60, LIU 58

LIU Schedule Analysis

Against the Ohio Bobcats on November 7, the Sharks captured their best win of the season, a 74-67 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Sharks are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, LIU is 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 28

70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on November 12

LIU Performance Insights