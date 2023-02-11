Marist vs. Canisius Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at McCann Arena has the Marist Red Foxes (10-12) squaring off against the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16) at 7:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 63-56 win for Marist, who are favored by our model.
The Red Foxes head into this contest following a 60-54 loss to Rider on Thursday.
Marist vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Marist vs. Canisius Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 63, Canisius 56
Marist Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Red Foxes took down the Manhattan Lady Jaspers at home on January 5 by a score of 56-43.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Marist is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-41 on the road over American (No. 169) on December 10
- 61-45 over North Florida (No. 217) on November 19
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on February 2
- 83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 19
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 17
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes are being outscored by 3.1 points per game with a -69 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.4 points per game (318th in college basketball) and give up 60.5 per outing (77th in college basketball).
- Marist's offense has been better in MAAC games this season, averaging 58.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57.4 PPG.
- In home games, the Red Foxes are posting six fewer points per game (53.6) than they are when playing on the road (59.6).
- In home games, Marist is allowing 14.2 fewer points per game (54.4) than in road games (68.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Red Foxes have been racking up 58.4 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 57.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
