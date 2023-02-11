Niagara vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Siena Saints (15-9) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Siena securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 11.
The Purple Eagles head into this contest following an 80-51 win over Saint Peter's on Thursday.
Niagara vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Niagara vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 66, Niagara 65
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- On January 12 versus the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings, the Purple Eagles secured their signature win of the season, a 70-62 victory on the road.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19
- 73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28
- 80-51 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles score 64.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) and concede 65.1 (205th in college basketball) for a -21 scoring differential overall.
- In MAAC games, Niagara has averaged 3.7 more points (67.8) than overall (64.1) in 2022-23.
- The Purple Eagles average 66.1 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.
- At home, Niagara allows 67.2 points per game. Away, it allows 62.7.
- While the Purple Eagles are putting up 64.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 68.7 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.