Saturday's contest between the Siena Saints (15-9) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Siena securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 11.

The Purple Eagles head into this contest following an 80-51 win over Saint Peter's on Thursday.

Niagara vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Niagara vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 66, Niagara 65

Niagara Schedule Analysis

On January 12 versus the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings, the Purple Eagles secured their signature win of the season, a 70-62 victory on the road.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19

73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28

80-51 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 9

Niagara Performance Insights