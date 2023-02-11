Saturday's contest between the Siena Saints (15-9) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10) at MVP Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Siena coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 11.

The Saints are coming off of a 75-65 win over Manhattan in their last game on Thursday.

Siena vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Siena vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 66, Niagara 65

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints notched their best win of the season on January 5 by registering a 61-46 victory over the Fairfield Stags, the No. 99-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Siena has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 99) on January 19

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on February 9

78-71 over Oakland (No. 214) on November 26

63-55 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 19

94-45 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 14

Siena Performance Insights