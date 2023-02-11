Saturday's game that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (13-11) versus the St. John's Red Storm (18-5) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 81-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 73-52 victory over Xavier in their most recent game on Wednesday.

St. John's (NY) vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

St. John's (NY) vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 81, St. John's (NY) 74

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Red Storm captured their best win of the season on December 4, a 66-62 home victory.

St. John's (NY) has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on January 21

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 60) on January 18

66-54 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 16

78-52 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 19

61-57 over Memphis (No. 143) on November 25

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights