Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (9-13) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-50 win as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.
The Pride's last game on Thursday ended in a 58-57 win against Towson.
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Hofstra 50
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- The Pride took down the Towson Tigers (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 58-57 win on February 9 -- their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Hofstra is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 170) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 7
- 74-71 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 3
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 21
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 13
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride are being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -96 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.2 points per game (309th in college basketball), and give up 62.6 per contest (136th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Hofstra has put up 54.3 points per game in CAA play, and 58.2 overall.
- The Pride are putting up more points at home (58.4 per game) than away (58.1).
- Hofstra is giving up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than on the road (64.8).
- The Pride are averaging 53.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is five fewer points than their average for the season (58.2).
