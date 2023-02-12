Sunday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (9-13) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-50 win as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.

The Pride's last game on Thursday ended in a 58-57 win against Towson.

Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Hofstra 50

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

  • The Pride took down the Towson Tigers (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 58-57 win on February 9 -- their best win of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Hofstra is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 170) on January 6
  • 56-53 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 7
  • 74-71 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 3
  • 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 21
  • 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights

  • The Pride are being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -96 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.2 points per game (309th in college basketball), and give up 62.6 per contest (136th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Hofstra has put up 54.3 points per game in CAA play, and 58.2 overall.
  • The Pride are putting up more points at home (58.4 per game) than away (58.1).
  • Hofstra is giving up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than on the road (64.8).
  • The Pride are averaging 53.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is five fewer points than their average for the season (58.2).

