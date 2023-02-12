Sunday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (9-13) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-50 win as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.

The Pride's last game on Thursday ended in a 58-57 win against Towson.

Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 69, Hofstra 50

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

The Pride took down the Towson Tigers (No. 75-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 58-57 win on February 9 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Hofstra is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 170) on January 6

56-53 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 7

74-71 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 3

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 21

63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights