The Hofstra Pride (9-13) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

  • The Pride's 58.2 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Seawolves give up.
  • Hofstra has an 8-8 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • Hofstra has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • The Seawolves score 5.9 more points per game (68.5) than the Pride allow (62.6).
  • When Stony Brook scores more than 62.6 points, it is 13-4.
  • Stony Brook is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Hampton L 74-55 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/3/2023 @ Monmouth L 63-59 OceanFirst Bank Center
2/9/2023 Towson W 58-57 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/12/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/17/2023 Delaware - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/19/2023 @ Northeastern - Cabot Center

