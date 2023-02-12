How to Watch the Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (9-13) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
Hofstra vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison
- The Pride's 58.2 points per game are 8.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Seawolves give up.
- Hofstra has an 8-8 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
- Hofstra has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- The Seawolves score 5.9 more points per game (68.5) than the Pride allow (62.6).
- When Stony Brook scores more than 62.6 points, it is 13-4.
- Stony Brook is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Hampton
|L 74-55
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/3/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 63-59
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|2/9/2023
|Towson
|W 58-57
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/17/2023
|Delaware
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
