The Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The Gaels have won four games in a row.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iona vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Purple Eagles have averaged.

This season, Iona has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Gaels are the 103rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles sit at 315th.

The Gaels put up 10.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Purple Eagles allow (64.8).

Iona is 12-0 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison

Iona averages 78.2 points per game at home, and 72.6 on the road.

The Gaels are conceding fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (71.1).

At home, Iona drains 7 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36%) than on the road (27.5%).

Iona Schedule