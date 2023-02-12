How to Watch Iona vs. Niagara on TV or Live Stream - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) will aim to build on a five-game winning run when they host the Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The Gaels have won four games in a row.
Iona vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Purple Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Iona has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 103rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles sit at 315th.
- The Gaels put up 10.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Purple Eagles allow (64.8).
- Iona is 12-0 when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- Iona averages 78.2 points per game at home, and 72.6 on the road.
- The Gaels are conceding fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, Iona drains 7 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36%) than on the road (27.5%).
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 81-51
|Hynes Athletic Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Fairfield
|W 70-61
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|2/10/2023
|@ Canisius
|W 80-59
|Koessler Athletic Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Niagara
|-
|Gallagher Center
|2/17/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
