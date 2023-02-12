Ahead of Sunday's game, here are Jalen Hurts' prop bet options. He'll hit the field at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) meet in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Hurts has totaled 3,701 yards passing (246.7 per game) with 22 TDs and six picks this year. He also has rushed for 760 yards on 165 attempts with 13 touchdowns, collecting 50.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hurts and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs the Chiefs

Passing TDs: 1.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurts Passing Insights

The Eagles have passed 49.6% of the time and run 50.4% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

With 460 attempts for 3,701 passing yards, Hurts is third in NFL action with 8.0 yards per attempt.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in 10 of 15 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 61.4% of his team's 57 offensive touchdowns this season (35).

Hurts accounts for 27.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his total 460 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 15-for-25 / 121 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 1/21/2023 Divisional 16-for-24 / 154 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 1/8/2023 Week 18 20-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/18/2022 Week 15 22-for-37 / 315 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 17 ATT / 61 YDS / 3 TDs at Giants 12/11/2022 Week 14 21-for-31 / 217 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.