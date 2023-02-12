Sunday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-14) taking on the Rider Broncs (6-17) at 1:00 PM ET on February 12. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 win for Manhattan.

The Lady Jaspers' last game was a 75-65 loss to Siena on Thursday.

Manhattan vs. Rider Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Manhattan vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 66, Rider 58

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers' best win this season came in a 53-46 victory on February 2 over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Manhattan is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17

57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12

73-47 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Manhattan Performance Insights