The Hofstra Pride (9-13) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

The Pride put up 8.1 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Seawolves give up (66.3).

When Hofstra gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 8-8.

Hofstra is 3-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

The Seawolves average 5.9 more points per game (68.5) than the Pride allow (62.6).

Stony Brook has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Stony Brook's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

Stony Brook Schedule