The Hofstra Pride (9-13) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-9) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stony Brook vs. Hofstra Scoring Comparison

  • The Pride put up 8.1 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Seawolves give up (66.3).
  • When Hofstra gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 8-8.
  • Hofstra is 3-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • The Seawolves average 5.9 more points per game (68.5) than the Pride allow (62.6).
  • Stony Brook has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 62.6 points.
  • Stony Brook's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Towson W 83-66 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/5/2023 Drexel L 66-65 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/9/2023 @ Northeastern L 68-63 Cabot Center
2/12/2023 Hofstra - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/17/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
2/19/2023 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.