Sunday's contest that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) versus the Syracuse Orange (16-9) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-60 in favor of Notre Dame, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Orange took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-67 against North Carolina on Thursday.

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 60

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

  • The Orange's signature win of the season came in a 75-67 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 9.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 12
  • 79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5
  • 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18
  • 65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25
  • 79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7

Syracuse Performance Insights

  • The Orange outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and giving up 67.4 per contest, 264th in college basketball) and have a +177 scoring differential.
  • Syracuse has averaged 3.1 fewer points in ACC action (71.4) than overall (74.5).
  • At home, the Orange score 77.1 points per game. Away, they average 69.9.
  • Syracuse is giving up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (74.7).
  • The Orange are averaging 71.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 3.3 fewer points than their average for the season (74.5).

