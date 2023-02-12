Sunday's contest that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) versus the Syracuse Orange (16-9) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-60 in favor of Notre Dame, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Orange took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-67 against North Carolina on Thursday.

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 60

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Orange's signature win of the season came in a 75-67 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 9.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 12

79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18

65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25

79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7

Syracuse Performance Insights