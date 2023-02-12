The Syracuse Orange (16-9) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Orange average 16.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.2).

When Syracuse allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 15-4.

When it scores more than 58.2 points, Syracuse is 16-5.

The Fighting Irish put up 9.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Orange allow (67.4).

When Notre Dame totals more than 67.4 points, it is 16-1.

Notre Dame has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.

This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Orange give up.

Syracuse Schedule