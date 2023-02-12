The Syracuse Orange (16-9) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange average 16.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.2).
  • When Syracuse allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 15-4.
  • When it scores more than 58.2 points, Syracuse is 16-5.
  • The Fighting Irish put up 9.2 more points per game (76.6) than the Orange allow (67.4).
  • When Notre Dame totals more than 67.4 points, it is 16-1.
  • Notre Dame has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.
  • This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Orange give up.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 78-64 Cassell Coliseum
2/5/2023 Boston College W 79-72 JMA Wireless Dome
2/9/2023 North Carolina W 75-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Miami (FL) - JMA Wireless Dome

