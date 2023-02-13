David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena is where the Hofstra Pride (19-8, 12-2 CAA) and Drexel Dragons (15-11, 9-5 CAA) will clash on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Aaron Estrada and Lamar Oden Jr. are players to watch for the Pride and Dragons, respectively.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel

Hofstra's Last Game

In its previous game, Hofstra topped the Monmouth on Saturday, 86-57. Tyler Thomas scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed three assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Thomas 23 2 3 2 2 5 Darlinstone Dubar 14 3 3 2 0 1 Aaron Estrada 13 7 6 0 3 3

Hofstra Players to Watch

Estrada puts up 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thomas is averaging 16.0 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jaquan Carlos is tops on his team in assists per game (4.7), and also averages 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darlinstone Dubar averages 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nelson Boachie-Yiadom puts up 3.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)