Top Hofstra Players to Watch vs. Drexel - February 13
David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena is where the Hofstra Pride (19-8, 12-2 CAA) and Drexel Dragons (15-11, 9-5 CAA) will clash on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Aaron Estrada and Lamar Oden Jr. are players to watch for the Pride and Dragons, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Monday, February 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
- Location: Hempstead, New York
- TV: FloSports
Hofstra's Last Game
In its previous game, Hofstra topped the Monmouth on Saturday, 86-57. Tyler Thomas scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed three assists and two rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Thomas
|23
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Darlinstone Dubar
|14
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Aaron Estrada
|13
|7
|6
|0
|3
|3
Hofstra Players to Watch
Estrada puts up 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.2 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Thomas is averaging 16.0 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Jaquan Carlos is tops on his team in assists per game (4.7), and also averages 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Darlinstone Dubar averages 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom puts up 3.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.5% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Estrada
|17.4
|5.5
|3.8
|1.8
|0.3
|2.4
|Tyler Thomas
|19.7
|4.2
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|2.8
|Jaquan Carlos
|7.5
|5.0
|5.7
|1.4
|0.0
|1.2
|Warren Williams
|8.5
|4.6
|0.8
|0.5
|1.5
|0.0
|Darlinstone Dubar
|6.8
|4.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.7
