Raptors vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 14
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (24-34) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (27-31) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Raptors vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Raptors with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Raptors vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Magic 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Magic (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Raptors (27-30-1 ATS) have covered the spread 46.6% of the time, 10.3% less often than the Magic (33-23-2) this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 20-10-2 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Orlando and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (31 out of 58).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 18-15, while the Magic are 20-29 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Raptors Performance Insights
- Offensively, Toronto is posting 113.2 points per game (20th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.4 points per contest on defense (ninth-ranked).
- The Raptors are averaging 23.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Raptors rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 10.9 treys per game (22nd-ranked in league).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Toronto has taken 64.3% two-pointers (accounting for 73.6% of the team's buckets) and 35.7% from beyond the arc (26.4%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.