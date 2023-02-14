Tuesday's ACC slate will see the Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) square off against the NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. NC State matchup.

Syracuse vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. NC State Betting Trends

Syracuse has compiled a 14-9-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Orange's 24 games have hit the over.

NC State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.

Wolf Pack games have hit the over 14 out of 26 times this year.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Sportsbooks rate Syracuse much higher (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (82nd).

Bookmakers have moved the Orange's national championship odds down from +12000 at the start of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.

With odds of +30000, Syracuse has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

