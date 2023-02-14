Syracuse vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
Tuesday's ACC slate will see the Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) square off against the NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. NC State matchup.
Syracuse vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Syracuse vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|148.5
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|148.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|148.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Tipico
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
Syracuse vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Syracuse has compiled a 14-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Orange's 24 games have hit the over.
- NC State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- Wolf Pack games have hit the over 14 out of 26 times this year.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Sportsbooks rate Syracuse much higher (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (82nd).
- Bookmakers have moved the Orange's national championship odds down from +12000 at the start of the season to +30000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.
- With odds of +30000, Syracuse has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
