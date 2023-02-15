Army vs. Colgate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Army Black Knights (10-13) and the Colgate Raiders (12-12) at Christl Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55 and heavily favors Army to come out on top. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on February 15.
The Black Knights came out on top in their last matchup 66-64 against Navy on Saturday.
Army vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
Army vs. Colgate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Army 67, Colgate 55
Army Schedule Analysis
- On January 18, the Black Knights captured their best win of the season, a 52-43 victory over the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Black Knights are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 169) on January 25
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 11
- 74-66 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 185) on January 28
- 75-56 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on January 2
- 75-61 at home over Navy (No. 306) on January 21
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights are being outscored by 3.7 points per game with a -86 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per outing (217th in college basketball).
- Army's offense has been more productive in Patriot games this year, tallying 64.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.6 PPG.
- The Black Knights are scoring 61.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 61.5 points per contest.
- Army gives up 62.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 67.2 when playing on the road.
- The Black Knights have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 64.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.8 points more than the 61.6 they've scored this year.
