Binghamton vs. NJIT Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has the NJIT Highlanders (12-12) taking on the Binghamton Bearcats (13-12) at 7:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 60-55 victory for NJIT, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Bearcats' most recent contest was a 63-53 loss to Albany on Saturday.
Binghamton vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
Binghamton vs. NJIT Score Prediction
- Prediction: NJIT 60, Binghamton 55
Binghamton Schedule Analysis
- Against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bearcats secured their signature win of the season on December 3, a 77-72 home victory.
- The Highlanders have tied for the 209th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Binghamton is 10-9 (.526%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.
Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-61 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 10
- 77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 14
- 54-51 at home over Navy (No. 306) on December 7
- 59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 322) on January 4
- 75-53 at home over New Hampshire (No. 322) on February 8
Binghamton Performance Insights
- The Bearcats put up 61.4 points per game (256th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
- In conference action, Binghamton is putting up more points (62.6 per game) than it is overall (61.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bearcats are averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (65.5) than on the road (58.1).
- At home, Binghamton allows 55.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 62.8.
- The Bearcats are averaging 62.5 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 61.4.
