Buffalo vs. Kent State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Buffalo Bulls (9-12) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8) at Alumni Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-62 and heavily favors Buffalo to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Bulls enter this contest following a 72-71 loss to Central Michigan on Saturday.
Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Buffalo vs. Kent State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 74, Kent State 62
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bulls took down the Bucknell Bison 58-51 on December 20.
Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 11
- 81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on February 1
- 58-49 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 29
- 63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 7
- 78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on January 14
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls' -31 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (210th in college basketball).
- Buffalo's offense has been better in MAC games this year, posting 65.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.6 PPG.
- The Bulls average 64.7 points per game in home games, compared to 62.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.
- Buffalo cedes 63.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 66.3 on the road.
- The Bulls have been scoring 65.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
