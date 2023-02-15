Wednesday's game at Koessler Athletic Center has the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11) taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16) at 7:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 win for Niagara, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Golden Griffins won on Saturday 52-46 against Marist.

Canisius vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Canisius vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 70, Canisius 65

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins' signature win of the season came against the Buffalo Bulls, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Griffins registered the 57-55 home win on November 7.

Canisius has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 7

79-74 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 5

74-67 at home over Rider (No. 294) on December 17

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 302) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 302) on February 11

Canisius Performance Insights