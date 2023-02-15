Colgate vs. Army Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Army Black Knights (10-13) against the Colgate Raiders (12-12) at Christl Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-55 in favor of Army, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on February 15.
The Raiders' most recent game was a 50-44 loss to Bucknell on Saturday.
Colgate vs. Army Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
Colgate vs. Army Score Prediction
- Prediction: Army 67, Colgate 55
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders' best win this season came in a 64-57 victory over the Bucknell Bison on January 14.
- The Black Knights have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 2
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on February 8
- 52-48 at home over American (No. 169) on February 4
- 55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 176) on November 19
- 65-52 at home over Army (No. 248) on January 8
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 58.7 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and giving up 55.3 per contest, 22nd in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential.
- Colgate has averaged 3.1 fewer points in Patriot games (55.6) than overall (58.7).
- The Raiders score 60.2 points per game at home, and 57.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Colgate is giving up 0.9 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than away (55.8).
- Over their past 10 games, the Raiders are averaging 53.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 58.7.
