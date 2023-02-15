Wednesday's contest at Koessler Athletic Center has the Niagara Purple Eagles (11-11) taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-16) at 7:00 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Niagara, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Purple Eagles lost their last matchup 83-81 against Siena on Saturday.

Niagara vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Niagara vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 70, Canisius 65

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 70-62 win on January 12 -- their best win of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Griffins have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 113th-most in the country.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31

73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28

80-51 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 9

Niagara Performance Insights