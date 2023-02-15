Wednesday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (22-4) against the St. John's Red Storm (19-5) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Red Storm claimed a 77-61 victory over DePaul.

St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MSGSN

St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 71, St. John's (NY) 64

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Red Storm captured their best win of the season on December 4, a 66-62 home victory.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 52) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on January 21

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 60) on January 18

66-54 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 16

78-52 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 19

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights