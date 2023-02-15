St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Villanova Wildcats (22-4) against the St. John's Red Storm (19-5) at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Red Storm claimed a 77-61 victory over DePaul.
St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSGSN
St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 71, St. John's (NY) 64
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Red Storm captured their best win of the season on December 4, a 66-62 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 52) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on January 21
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 60) on January 18
- 66-54 at home over Temple (No. 105) on November 16
- 78-52 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 19
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 68.3 points per game to rank 128th in college basketball while giving up 59.3 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball) and have a +216 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, St. John's (NY) puts up fewer points per contest (65.6) than its overall average (68.3).
- The Red Storm are putting up 69.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 66.3 points per contest.
- St. John's (NY) is allowing 57.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.7).
- On offense, the Red Storm have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 68.3 they've racked up over the course of this year.
