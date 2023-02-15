The Villanova Wildcats (22-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the St. John's Red Storm (19-5) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

St. John's (NY) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 72.0 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 59.3 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
  • Villanova has a 20-2 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
  • Villanova has put together a 21-2 record in games it scores more than 59.3 points.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Red Storm record are 10.6 more points than the Wildcats give up (57.7).
  • St. John's (NY) is 19-3 when scoring more than 57.7 points.
  • St. John's (NY) has an 18-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Red Storm are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (37.5%).
  • The Wildcats' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Red Storm have conceded.

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ Creighton L 81-65 D.J. Sokol Arena
2/8/2023 @ Xavier W 73-52 Cintas Center
2/11/2023 DePaul W 77-61 Carnesecca Arena
2/15/2023 Villanova - Carnesecca Arena
2/18/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
2/21/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

