Thursday's contest at Tom Gola Arena has the Fordham Rams (16-9) going head-to-head against the La Salle Explorers (15-11) at 11:00 AM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 win for Fordham, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Rams' most recent game was an 80-79 loss to UMass on Wednesday.

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fordham vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 65, La Salle 60

Fordham Schedule Analysis

The Rams notched their best win of the season on November 26, when they claimed a 78-65 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

82-66 on the road over Dayton (No. 40) on January 8

60-59 at home over VCU (No. 95) on January 4

67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on January 1

80-64 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 4

71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on January 22

Fordham Performance Insights