Thursday's contest between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (10-14) and Marist Red Foxes (10-13) matching up at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Manhattan, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Red Foxes' most recent outing was a 52-46 loss to Canisius on Saturday.

Marist vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Marist vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, Marist 52

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes took down the No. 164-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Manhattan Lady Jaspers, 56-43, on January 5, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Marist is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Lady Jaspers have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 114th-most in the nation.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

59-41 on the road over American (No. 169) on December 10

61-45 over North Florida (No. 217) on November 19

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on February 2

83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 19

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 17

Marist Performance Insights