Marist vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (10-14) and Marist Red Foxes (10-13) matching up at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Manhattan, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Red Foxes' most recent outing was a 52-46 loss to Canisius on Saturday.
Marist vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
Marist vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 68, Marist 52
Marist Schedule Analysis
- The Red Foxes took down the No. 164-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Manhattan Lady Jaspers, 56-43, on January 5, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Marist is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Lady Jaspers have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 114th-most in the nation.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-41 on the road over American (No. 169) on December 10
- 61-45 over North Florida (No. 217) on November 19
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on February 2
- 83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 19
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 17
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes are being outscored by 3.3 points per game, with a -75 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.9 points per game (321st in college basketball), and allow 60.2 per contest (67th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Marist is scoring more points (57.8 per game) than it is overall (56.9) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Red Foxes are scoring 6.7 fewer points per game at home (52.9) than on the road (59.6).
- Marist allows 54.2 points per game at home, and 68.6 on the road.
- The Red Foxes have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, generating 57.4 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average of 56.9.
