Thursday's game at DeGol Arena has the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (9-15) matching up with the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Saint Francis (BKN), who is slightly favored by our model.

The Terriers' last outing was a 69-61 loss to Stonehill on Saturday.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Francis (BKN) 64, Saint Francis (PA) 59

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

The Terriers' best win this season came in a 61-59 victory against the Wagner Seahawks on January 26.

Saint Francis (BKN) has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (seven).

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 251) on February 9

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 2

66-60 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 16

62-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 21

65-59 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on January 6

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights