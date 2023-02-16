Thursday's contest that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (18-5) against the Siena Saints (16-9) at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 61-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iona, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM on February 16.

The Saints came out on top in their last outing 83-81 against Niagara on Saturday.

Siena vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Siena vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 61, Siena 56

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints took down the Fairfield Stags (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 55-51 win on January 19 -- their best victory of the season.

Siena has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 99) on January 5

75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on February 9

78-71 over Oakland (No. 214) on November 26

83-81 at home over Niagara (No. 266) on February 11

63-55 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Siena Performance Insights