Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) against the Syracuse Orange (16-10) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Florida State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Orange's most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 73-64 loss to Notre Dame.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Syracuse 62

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Orange beat the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 75-67 win on February 9, which was their best win of the season.

The Orange have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (eight).

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

83-73 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 12

79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18

65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25

79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7

Syracuse Performance Insights