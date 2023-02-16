The Syracuse Orange (16-10) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Syracuse vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Orange put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

Syracuse is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.

Syracuse is 13-3 when it scores more than 67.1 points.

The Seminoles score 15.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Orange allow (67.6).

When Florida State scores more than 67.6 points, it is 20-6.

Florida State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.

This season the Seminoles are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Orange concede.

Syracuse Schedule