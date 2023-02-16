The Syracuse Orange (16-10) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Syracuse vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
  • Syracuse is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.
  • Syracuse is 13-3 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
  • The Seminoles score 15.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Orange allow (67.6).
  • When Florida State scores more than 67.6 points, it is 20-6.
  • Florida State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.
  • This season the Seminoles are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Orange concede.

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Boston College W 79-72 JMA Wireless Dome
2/9/2023 North Carolina W 75-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 @ Notre Dame L 73-64 Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Miami (FL) - JMA Wireless Dome
2/23/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.