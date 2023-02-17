Friday's game that pits the Fairfield Stags (13-11) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17) at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fairfield. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Golden Griffins suffered a 75-58 loss to Niagara.

Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Canisius vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 66, Canisius 58

Canisius Schedule Analysis

The Golden Griffins' signature win this season came in a 57-55 victory against the Buffalo Bulls on November 7.

Canisius has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 248) on November 22

65-61 at home over Marist (No. 261) on December 19

52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 261) on February 11

85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on December 7

74-67 at home over Rider (No. 335) on December 17

Canisius Performance Insights