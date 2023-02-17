Canisius vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Fairfield Stags (13-11) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17) at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fairfield. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Golden Griffins suffered a 75-58 loss to Niagara.
Canisius vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Canisius vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 66, Canisius 58
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins' signature win this season came in a 57-55 victory against the Buffalo Bulls on November 7.
- Canisius has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 248) on November 22
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 261) on December 19
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 261) on February 11
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on December 7
- 74-67 at home over Rider (No. 335) on December 17
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins are being outscored by 6.7 points per game with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (271st in college basketball) and allow 67.2 per outing (254th in college basketball).
- On offense, Canisius is putting up 59.5 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (60.5 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- The Golden Griffins are putting up 63.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 58 points per contest.
- Defensively, Canisius has been better in home games this year, surrendering 64.9 points per game, compared to 69.1 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Golden Griffins have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 54.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 60.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
