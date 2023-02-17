Friday's contest between the Columbia Lions (19-4) and the Harvard Crimson (14-8) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Columbia taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on February 17.

The Lions head into this contest following a 74-46 victory against Yale on Saturday.

Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Columbia vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 71, Harvard 68

Columbia Schedule Analysis

Against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lions secured their best win of the season on January 6, a 58-55 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Crimson have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 85th-most in the country.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 27

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10

83-76 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 62) on November 17

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 66) on November 7

82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 75) on January 14

Columbia Performance Insights