Friday's game features the Cornell Big Red (9-14) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-22) matching up at Edward Leede Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for Cornell according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Big Red fell in their last game 76-48 against Brown on Saturday.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 63, Dartmouth 61

Cornell Schedule Analysis

The Big Red notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 57-50.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Cornell is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Big Green have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins

53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 205) on December 3

66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 237) on January 28

71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 272) on November 30

66-61 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 299) on November 21

61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 306) on January 1

Cornell Performance Insights