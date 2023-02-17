Hofstra vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Delaware Blue Hens (13-10) and Hofstra Pride (9-14) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Delaware, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Pride enter this matchup after a 70-60 loss to Stony Brook on Sunday.
Hofstra vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
Hofstra vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware 66, Hofstra 59
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Pride took down the Towson Tigers at home on February 9 by a score of 58-57.
- Hofstra has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 295) on December 7
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 18
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on December 21
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 329) on January 13
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have been outscored by 4.6 points per game (scoring 58.3 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball while allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball) and have a -106 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Hofstra is averaging 54.8 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (58.3 points per game) is 3.5 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Pride have played better in home games this season, scoring 58.4 points per game, compared to 58.3 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Hofstra is allowing 60.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 65.3.
- The Pride have been putting up 53.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 58.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
